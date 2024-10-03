NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 590 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average is $240.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

