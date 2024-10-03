NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 78,926 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 364,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

