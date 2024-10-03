NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

