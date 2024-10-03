NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

