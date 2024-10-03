NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,458,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,818,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

