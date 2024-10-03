NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $231.50 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

