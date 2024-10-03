NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.