NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

