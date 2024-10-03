NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,967,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOOG stock opened at $340.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.41 and a 200 day moving average of $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

