NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 20,696 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.