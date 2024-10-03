NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 81,433 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 51,539.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

