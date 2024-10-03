NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

