NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $540.00 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

