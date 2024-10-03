News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 183.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in News by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

