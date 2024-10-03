Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 799 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.37). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 799 ($10.69), with a volume of 93,772 shares.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 799 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799. The firm has a market cap of £787.02 million, a P/E ratio of -974.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

