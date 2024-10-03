Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading 56.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) was up 56.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
