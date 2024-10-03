NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $114,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NEE opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.