NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 0.6%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.98. 1,360,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,857,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Czech National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 61,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.