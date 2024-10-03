Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Down 8.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.
