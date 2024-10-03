Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 23.0% during the second quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

