Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,557,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

