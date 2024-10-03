Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 31.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $805.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $563.39 and a twelve month high of $822.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

