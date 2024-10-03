Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $175,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,312 shares of company stock valued at $85,527,092. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

