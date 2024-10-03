Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

