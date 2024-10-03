Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.21 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.46). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

Northamber Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.38.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

