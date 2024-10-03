NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.72. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 471,768 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.65.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.02.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.