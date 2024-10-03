Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,736 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.