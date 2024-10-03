Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,192 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.21 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

