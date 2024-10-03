Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 240 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 99,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

