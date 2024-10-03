Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 510 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,635 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $496.82 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.26 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

