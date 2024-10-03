Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 2,774.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,805 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.77% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,546,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

