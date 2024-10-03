Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 316,362 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 292.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

