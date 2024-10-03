Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

