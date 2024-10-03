Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 327 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,541.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 790,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,956,000 after acquiring an additional 781,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 134,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

