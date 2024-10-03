Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 393,194 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393,194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

