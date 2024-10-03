Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 404 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

