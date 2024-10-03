Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 202,170 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 870,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

