NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,356. NOV has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

