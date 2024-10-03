NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.21 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

