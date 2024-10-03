Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $7,908,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

