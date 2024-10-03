Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 3.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVO opened at $116.46 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.