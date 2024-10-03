Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,213 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after acquiring an additional 844,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

