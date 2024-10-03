Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 4.1%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 335,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,412,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

NUVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The stock has a market cap of $593.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

