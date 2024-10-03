Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NAZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 21,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,682. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

