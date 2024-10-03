Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 42,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

