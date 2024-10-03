Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

