Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NPCT stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.