Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

