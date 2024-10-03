Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
