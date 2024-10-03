Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
